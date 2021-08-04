Buddhadeb Guha Hospitalized | Corona lost, Buddhadev Guha in hospital again with shortness of breath

#Kolkata: He had recovered a few days ago and returned home. Literary Buddhadev Guha has to be admitted to the hospital once again. According to the latest news, Buddhadev Guha had to be taken to hospital for respiratory problems. He was taken to the ICU on Tuesday evening. According to sources, Buddhadev Babu has been admitted to the hospital since Sunday.

According to hospital sources, Buddhadev Guhar also has an urinary tract infection. A four-member medical team is currently treating him at the hospital. Corona has already been tested. Although his results have not yet been found.

Buddhadev Guha was attacked by Corona last April. He had to fight in a hospital bed for more than a month. His daughter and driver were attacked. Back at the Sunny Tower flat near the Baliganj outpost, he told himself that he would not leave now.

Buddhadev Guhar, a 65-year-old popular writer, has a myriad of readers across the country, all wishing he could return home healthy this time.



