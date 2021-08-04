Covid Vaccination: Vaccination Camp at the wedding! Thunderstorm in Konnagar is against the ruling

#Konnagar: Konnagar Kanaipur Gram Panchayat was accused of renting a wedding lodge and giving government vaccines. Following the Devanjan scandal over the Bhuiyan vaccine, the state government has directed that the vaccine cannot be given without any government agency. But the situation in Konnagar is just the opposite. The BJP alleges that the grassroots supporters are being vaccinated with coupons from the panchayat by renting a lodge at the wedding house.

This is not the end. Three BJP activists arrested three BJP activists to protest the local BJP activists in the BJP border. Detained BJP workers protest near Kanaipur police outpost. The Kanaipur panchayat chief claimed that the common people have been vaccinated as per the government instructions. BJP leader Prannoy Roy said the administration was corrupt with the vaccine. Disobeying the government’s instructions, the grassroots has resorted to the politics of nepotism with vaccines.

A local BJP leader said, “Our workers went to see who was administering the vaccine. After the Debanjan vaccine scandal, the health department had instructed that vaccination would not be done in any private place. “Vaccines have been provided by the panchayat. But the general public does not know the vaccines being given by the panchayat. The basis on which the coupons are being given. Many people do not know who is giving the vaccines. That is why there were protests.” . “