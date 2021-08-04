CPIM party note | Bijmul is very wrong, the CPM finally accepted

#Kolkata: The state CPM used the BJP theory as a tool to attack the Trinamool and the BJP during the Assembly voting season. The vote is over. The CPM’s seats in the assembly are now vacant. The note made for the reading circle on behalf of the party before the reading circle on Muzaffar Ahmed’s birthday on 5 August clearly states that the BJP national slogan has given rise to confusion. Trinamool and BJP are never equal.

Since coming to power in 2011, the grassroots government has faced various problems. Leaders and ministers have been implicated in various financial scandals, while the chit fund scandal has made the ruling party uneasy. But the CPM has practically accepted that the Mamata Banerjee-led government has been able to handle all kinds of opposition. Their party note said, “Tell Didi, the government at the door – such programs have been successful in curbing anti-institutionalism. The grassroots have reaped the benefits of various Janmohini projects of the state government.”

Note that the CPM has also discussed social engineering theory in this party note. The CPM has always been involved in the politics of class struggle, but soon after Mamata Banerjee came to power, Matua became a novice in the society. Meanwhile, the BJP has used various tools to win the hearts and minds of the backward Dalit tribal community in Bengal. In this context, the party note said, the ruling class is using the identity entity to divide the exploited people. Our job is to unite the mainstream of the class struggle on the basis of the demands of a just democratic way of life.

Mamata Banerjee also brought up the issue of CPM from Delhi a few days ago. He said the CPM must decide whether their real enemy is the Trinamool or the BJP. After that, Left Front Chairman Biman Basu was also heard saying that they are ready to hold the hands of all parties except BJP. Observers say the Left understands very well that putting the BJP grassroots in one seat was not the right thing to do. Leftists may also come closer to the grassroots in the future.

All in all, BJP leader Joy Prakash Majumder said, the CPM party is suffering from various dilemmas. They have lost public relations. The old policy has been in jeopardy. For this reason, they are constantly changing their strategy. And there is a contradiction between one policy and another. The ruling party in the state is getting a lot of oxygen in what they are doing at the moment.