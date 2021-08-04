discovery+ continues to fortify its India play; announces a star-studded content line-up featuring Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi and many more.

True to its promise of presenting full of life, extensive, unexpectedly entertaining, and wholesome content to its audience, discovery+ announces yet another exciting slate of brand-new originals along with returns of its super successful franchises Star VS Food & Mission Frontline.

Buoyed by the overwhelming response to season 1 of Star vs Food, Season 2 of the franchise produced by Endemol India ensures double the fun, entertainment, and cooking. Star vs Food S2 in collaboration with Korea Tourism will feature some of the biggest names in the business like Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Badshah and other top prominent personalities. Watch this space for more as these celebs up their cooking game in a bid to impress their friends and families.

Audiences will also be treated to youth icon Sara Ali Khan in a never seen before avatar as the super successful franchise of Mission Frontline returns in August. ‘Say Yes to the Dress’, one of the biggest American reality television series is going to be adapted for the Indian audience, giving Indian brides a once in a lifetime opportunity as they search for their perfect wedding dress. The online auditions for this have already begun and the response has been phenomenal! The show produced by ABP Studios, gives the audience an exceptional chance to experience the glitz and glamour of it all, as celebrated stylists try to get the brides say “yes” to the elusive dress, whilst making it an intimate, poignant, and memorable experience for the audiences.

And that’s not all, the brand-new discovery+ original series ‘Money Mafia’, produced by Chandra Talkies, promises to get upfront, close and real, while documenting India’s biggest scams. Launching on 4th August, the series is an in-depth look at some of the biggest financial scams the country has ever seen from the perspective of the victims and the preparators.

Speaking on the announcement of the new content line up Megha Tata, Managing Director- South Asia, Discovery Inc said, “Our upcoming content slate demonstrates our constant determination of bringing original, full of life, bold and unexpected stories to our audience. By on-boarding personalities from different walks of life like Sports, Bollywood, music and comedy among others, we have made a conscious effort at expanding our reach and engaging with a new set of audience. We aim at using our platform as a medium to connect people through the art of storytelling and the line-up ranging from documentary to reality TV has something for every generation to enjoy, further strengthening our Family, Facts & Fun premise.”

Talking about his experience of being on the show, Anil Kapoor said, “Despite my undeniable love for food, it is no secret that my expertise lies at eating and not cooking. Being blessed with excellent culinary artists in my home and family, I have never had to enter the kitchen to prepare a meal for myself. Star vs Food S2 set me up against a challenge of cooking a scrumptious meal for my loved ones and I must say, this was a much more daunting task than acting. Undoubtedly, it has been an exhilarating experience and I can’t wait to make my family proud with this new notch in my belt.”

Endemol Shine India CEO, Abhishek Rege said, “We at Endemol Shine India are delighted to collaborate with discovery+ for yet another season of Star vs Food. The announcement of a season 2 within a 6-month span of the first season is a testament to the success of season one. We look forward to yet another delectable season full of fun, flavour and food.”

Banijay Asia Founder & CEO, Deepak Dhar said, “Content consumption patterns have changed drastically in the last 2 years. People are consuming content faster and need more if they like a certain genre. With a plethora of content available to view on OTT platforms, it is immensely challenging, yet potentially lucrative for us to create stories that resonate with the audience. Our partnership with discovery+ gives us the freedom to work on different concepts as the brand is not limited to one genre. With our next special Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan, we have taken our relationship with Discovery to the next level after Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. We are confident that this show will deliver a special message we want to convey to our target audience and inspire them.”

Moreover, to commemorate the month of Independence and celebrate the patriot within every Indian, discovery+ has a specially curated watchlist including ‘Special Operations: India’, ‘Little Singham Desh ka Sipahi Blockbuster’, ‘India: 70 Wonders’, ‘India Marvels and Mysteries’ amongst others. In addition to these the viewers will also have access to titles like ‘Surviving R. Kelly’, ‘Could I Live There’, ‘MasterChef Canada’, ‘Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch’ amongst others to tick boredom off your list.

SHOW HIGHLIGHTS:

Money Mafia – This all-new discovery+ original shows one how to safeguard their ‘Money’ from the ‘Mafia’s’. The series that will venture into the dark world of white-collar crime spread across multiple seasons will investigate scams and uncover crimes like Cyber fraud, Ponzi schemes and Stock Market manipulation among many more.

Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan – Sara Ali Khan will be seen in action with the Veerangana Force in Assam. The audience will get to see her in a never-seen-before avatar performing extreme physical training routines alongside the Veerangana Force, India’s first female commando unit to tackle rising crime against women in the state.

Star vs Food Season 2 – Continuing the previous format, the new season will feature weekly episodes of celebrities going behind the scenes to cook up scrumptious dishes for their loved ones under the complete guidance of culinary experts. The celebrities will be cooking in some of Mumbai and Delhi’s contemporary casual restaurants, trying their hands at preparing varying cuisines, promising nothing but flavoursome entertainment for viewers across the country.

Say Yes To The Dress – Originally an American reality television series that focused on profiling brides as they search for their perfect wedding dress has now been adopted into an 8 episodic reality television series following the lives of 16 ‘to-be-Dulhan’s’ who are trying to be in control of things that are mostly out of their control. The show will feature the process of stitching in all details that make up the tapestry of our brides saying ‘Yes to the dress’.

Surviving R. Kelly – The documentary series explores the tangled history of sexual abuse allegations against American singer and musician R. Kelly. The show encapsulates women giving detailed accounts of sexual and mental abuse.

India: 70 Wonders – In ‘India 70 Wonders’, the makers have handpicked 70 wonders that will make every Indian feel proud of their country!

India: Marvels & Mysteries – The show is a truly path-breaking series that showcases and celebrates the glories of the incredible India, with an attempt to unveil some fascinating facets. It aims to take the viewers back in time whilst shining light on some of India’s most unique historical sites – their people, their place in history and their stories.

Special Operations: India – It is the story of India’s mission in hostile territory. This historic military action showcases the heroism of our soldiers inside enemy territory. (Synopsis of Special Operations: India surgical strikes)

Little Singham Desh ka Sipahi Blockbuster – Karate narrates Little Singham’s origin story to his little fans about How Ajay became India’s Youngest Super Cop and earned the moniker “Little Singham”.

Could I Live There – The show focuses on Families with life-changing job offers that take a thrilling three-day trip soaking up and enjoying the sights and sounds of their prospective home city. Towards the end, the families decide whether to stay home or risk it all to move abroad.

MasterChef Canada S7– The format remains quite similar to its US version, one of the most loved cooking shows featuring Gordon Ramsay. MasterChef Canada focusses on amateur chefs competing in a series of challenges issued by judges Claudio Aprile, Michael Bonacini and Alvin Leung to become the ‘best amateur home cook’ in Canada.

Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch – The show focuses on Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay, the youngest daughter of Gordon Ramsay, whose enthusiasm for cooking rivals her father’s. The series follows Matilda and the rest of her family – Gordon, Tana, Meghan, Jack, and Holly- at home and during their travels.