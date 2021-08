ভার Heavy rain warning for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal in next 24 hours. Landslides are feared in one or two places in the hilly areas. The water level of the river will rise. There will be light to moderate rain with thunder in Malda North and South Dinajpur. Cloudy skies across North Bengal.