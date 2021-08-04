Kolkata born Chandra Chakraborty along with Kalakar Arts UK premiered Ahuti- Musical echoes of Sita and Draupadi: A mythology-based Indian Classical musical on women empowerment, recently at the Merton Arts Space, London in one of the first live events in the city post lock down.

One of the pioneers of the Indian Classical music house in the country, Kalakar Arts UK, has launched its mythology-based musical Ahuti, with Women Empowerment as its central theme.

Based on the epic journey of Sita and Draupadi, the new musical Ahuti- Musical echoes of Sita and Draupadi focused on today’s women and their struggles and triumphs.

Founder and Director of Kalakar Arts UK, Chandra Chakraborty, is also the overall director and production head of this musical.

She said, “In this production, I have composed most of the music myself as these two characters of Ramayana, one of the eternal sources of Indian mythology, are so close to my heart. What we, as women, need to do is develop our language, and that’s exactly what I did in music and the whole diagenesis of my production.”

Her originally composed Khamaj Thumri”Ab Kaase kahu dukhwa sakhiri mori”and Krishna bhajan “laj rakho giridhari” had left a hall full of audience and even her co-artists on the verge of tears. However, at the same time, some of her singing has been very uplifting and motivational, commented the general audience after the show.

The Indian Classical Music-based production, with Chakraborty’s magnificent voice and acting, has been followed by other co-artists’ exceptional acting and Kathak performances. The musical has been one of the rare first of physical stage production in the UK, after the 15 month long Covid restrictions were lifted. Naturally, after such an extended period, a musical of this magnitude has garnered huge audience appreciation and generated far-reaching interests.

Infact, a theme like this where both Sita and Draupadi have been connected with one common thread has not been done by many before.

A renowned elocutionist and writer in the UK, Arundhati Mukherjeehas written the script and acted as ‘fire’ in the musical. Her passionate and dramatic portrayal of her creatively engineered character has been able to stir the audience on prevalent social issues from start to end.

Indrani Datta,a famous Kathak dancer in the UK,has very successfully performed the role of Draupadi. She has taken creative risks and brought in many innovations in her choreography to play this part perfectly.

Young talented Amith Deyhas provided vocal support as well as an intuitive live background score. Junaid Ali, a talented percussion player,brought the Kathak Jugalbandi alive on stage.