Kunal Ghosh: Countdown begins in Bodhane under Abhishek’s leadership, this time Kunal Ghosh is running in Tripura

#Kolkata: The party’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has been attacked. Debangshu Bhattacharya and Sudip Rahad, the youth leaders of the ruling party of the state, had to go to the neighboring state and face unfavorable situation. Trinamool state secretary Kunal Ghosh is leaving for Tripura on Wednesday to increase pressure on the Biplob Dev government. According to sources, Abhishek Banerjee has taken up the challenge of forming organizations in every block of 6 districts of Tripura in the next one and a half months. Kunal Ghosh has a lot of responsibility to make him.

The Trinamool wants to take the attack on the party’s all-India secretary’s car in Tripura to an all-India level. Besides, he wants to capture the minds of the locals by raising the wind of sympathy. That is why Sudip Raha Debangshu and Jayara have come down after drinking Adajal. Sources said Kunal Ghosh will meet them. Give the necessary tips. Will also meet with local leaders. Abhishek Banerjee will return to Tripura in the next two weeks. Kunals are eager to keep some work ahead of him.

Abhishek Banerjee said yesterday. “The Chief Minister of Tripura said Atithi Dev Bhava. I got a sample of this statement. I have left it to the people of Tripura. They will answer.

Trinamool Mission 2024 at the moment. But even before that, the Trinamool has taken to the battlefield to give a strong message by pushing the BJP government in the neighboring state. Biplob Deb’s government blocked that path as if it had blown the grassroots. Abhishek Banerjee told a press conference after the attack that the BJP’s game in Tripura would end and the Trinamool would form a development government here in a year and a half. For now, the deadline for all the big leaders, including Kunal Ghosh, is exactly one and a half years.