Mamata Banerjee calls Narendra Modi || Man made flood! Complaining to Modi over phone, Mamta assures Millal of help

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone about the flood situation in the state. On this day, the Chief Minister called the Prime Minister before going to check the flood situation in Amta, Howrah He alleged that such flood situation was being created in the state due to release of DVC water without informing the state. At the same time, he complained that the polio of DVC reservoirs was not being cleaned regularly As a result, the Chief Minister complained to the Prime Minister that the water holding capacity of the reservoirs was declining

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted that the Prime Minister had spoken to the Chief Minister on the phone. According to the tweet, the two discussed the flood situation in the state due to the release of water from the dam. The Center has assured all possible cooperation to handle the situation The Prime Minister is also concerned about the people of the flooded areas

Mamata Banerjee calls Narendra Modi || Man made flood! Complaining to Modi over phone, Mamta assures Millal of help

