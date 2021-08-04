Mamata Banerjee writes letter to Narendra Modi on West Bengal flood Why do Bengalis suffer every year? Mamata letter to Modi on flood situation in the state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After receiving complaints over the phone, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the flood situation in the state. In the letter, the Chief Minister also blamed DVC for the flood situation in the state He alleged that Bengal was suffering as a result of DVC releasing excess water and not dredging their reservoirs. On the same day, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Chief Minister to inquire about the flood situation in the state, Mamata Banerjee made the same allegation.

In the letter, the Chief Minister wrote that several rivers have flowed through West Bengal which have basins in Jharkhand or Bihar. As a result, if it rains in those states, its water is flowing into the main rivers flowing through West Bengal For example, the Chief Minister cited the Damodar and Barakar basins, which cover an area of ​​about 1,000 sq km in Jharkhand. As a result, despite moderate rainfall in Jharkhand, huge amounts of water accumulate in the reservoirs of the state. “It has been raining heavily in West Bengal and Jharkhand for the last few days due to low pressure,” the chief minister wrote. The release of 200,000 cusecs of water from the Maithon, Panchet and Tenughat reservoirs has led to floods in large areas of Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum and West Midnapore in West Bengal.

The chief minister said heavy rains and floods had claimed the lives of 18 people in the state and affected millions of people and farmers. Houses, houses, farmland, roads, bridges, electricity poles and other infrastructure were also badly damaged.

In a letter to the Prime Minister pointing a finger at the DVC, the Chief Minister also complained of man-made floods. He wrote, ‘West Bengal is a riverine state Man-made floods have hit the state year after year due to the release of huge amount of water from DVC reservoirs. After 2015, the state has faced severe flood situation in 2106, 2019 and this year as well. The Chief Minister further alleged that he had written a letter to the Prime Minister in 2015 mentioning the problem and demanding dredging to increase the water holding capacity of DVC reservoirs. So that West Bengal can be protected from floods But even after that no attention was paid to solve the problem, complained Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee has also made several proposals to the Prime Minister to avoid flood situation in the state He also proposed to build a sixth DVC dam at Balpahari in Jharkhand, just as he has proposed to remove silt from the Panchet and Maithan reservoirs.

According to the Chief Minister, the central government should consider the issue as a regional issue and not in isolation. He further wrote that the dams in Jharkhand and Bengal have been severely degraded due to siltation and lack of maintenance. Mamata Banerjee further complained that due to various reasons, the dams were not being used properly as per their design. As a result, it is not possible to predict in advance when water will be released from the dams Mamata Banerjee also mentioned in the letter that due to climate change, strong depressions are now forming over the Bay of Bengal and heavy rains are falling. Mamata Banerjee has also requested for speedy resolution of the issue as it is in the interest of the three states and the DVC. He wrote, ‘It must be done to protect invaluable lives and resources Because West Bengal is a riverine state, it has to pay compensation every year ‘

Towards the end of the four-page letter, the Chief Minister further complained that Bengal was suffering from regular cyclones and man-made floods. Despite this, the state is not getting any financial help from the central government Mamata Banerjee wrote in a letter that an estimate of the damage caused to the state by the floods would be sent to the central government soon. He also requested the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter Besides, the Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to come up with a long-term plan, including renovation of DVC reservoir, to address the flood problem in the state.