Modi for West Bengal Flood: ‘Man Made’ flood allegations, Modi announces compensation after Mamata’s letter!

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ‘man-made’ floods in Bengal. The Chief Minister even made the same allegation in a letter to Modi. Within hours of that allegation, the Prime Minister tweeted a financial aid of Rs 2 lakh for the flood victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

A tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office said, “The Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund will provide Rs 2 lakh as financial assistance to the families of those killed in the floods in West Bengal and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.” On the same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wrote a letter to Modi after he complained about the flood situation. In the letter, the Chief Minister also blamed DVC for the flood situation in the state In the letter, he complained that Bengal was suffering every year due to DVC releasing excess water and not dredging their reservoirs.

On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Chief Minister to inquire about the flood situation in the state. That’s when Mamata complained about DVC. The Chief Minister then informed the Prime Minister that the heavy rains and floods had claimed the lives of 18 people and affected millions of people and farmers in the state. Houses, houses, farmland, roads, bridges, electricity poles and other infrastructure were also badly damaged. The Chief Minister also wrote those issues in his letter.

PM narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to rains and floods in Madhya Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured. – PMO India (MPMOIndia) August 4, 2021

Mamata Banerjee has also made several proposals to the Prime Minister to avoid flood situation in the state The Chief Minister of Bengal has also proposed to build the sixth dam of DVC at Balpahari in Jharkhand, just as he has proposed to remove silt from the Panchet and Maithan reservoirs. Later in the evening, the Prime Minister’s Office announced compensation for those killed and injured in the floods.