‘New Tripura will be under Trinamool leadership’, Kunal Ghosh

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has started sending party leaders and ministers to increase pressure on the Biplob Dev government in Tripura. Abhishek Banerjee, the All India General Secretary of the Craftsmen’s Party. On his instructions, Trinamool state secretary Kunal Ghosh left for Tripura on Wednesday. Kunal Ghosh Tripura Visit on Twitter before the trip to Vinh state.

In multiple tweets, Kunal wrote, ‘I have been to Tripura many times before. Many years of communication. Today I am going as a soldier of the All India Trinamool Congress. Abhishek Banerjee’s words will match. After a year and a half, development in Tripura will take place under the leadership of the Trinamool Congress-led government. Former Chief Minister Nripen Chakraborty was a patient of his father. Has been to PG many times. Once at home. Apurba gave the cane ship. Coincidentally I (with signature) was expelled from the party with an explosive interview. Many potential states. Many resources in spite of unfavorable geographical location. But decades have not seen proper development. This time Tripura will be formed anew under the leadership of Trinamool Congress. The people of Tripura will bring about a “real revolution” under the leadership of Abhishek Banerjee under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

After taking power for the third time in West Bengal, the Trinamool is looking to expand its organization in other states. At present, the ‘bird’s eye’ of the Trinamool leadership is the Tripura Assembly Election of 2023. Therefore, two years before the vote, the party’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (Abhishek Banerjee) has started working to increase the organization. Abhishek visited Agartala on Monday. The Trinamool wants to take the incident of attack on its own car and harassment of youth leaders to the all-India level. According to sources, grassroots youth leaders have come to work to capture the minds of the locals. And Kunal Ghosh went to Tripura to give them more invigorating and necessary tips. There he will also meet local leaders.

Abhishek Banerjee will return to Tripura in the next two weeks. Kunals are eager to keep some work ahead of him. “I have been repeatedly detained,” Abhishek told a news conference in Agartala on Monday afternoon. But could not be prevented. We are like iron. The hotter it is, the harder it will be. The hotter we are, the more stubborn we will be. ‘ After that, Abhishek’s challenge to the BJP was, ‘Write down today’s date. The Trinamool once set foot in Tripura. Tripura is now our bird’s eye view. We will build a government of democracy and development here in the next year and a half. But it needs your cooperation. After coming to power, Abhishek promised that the people of Tripura would also benefit from the government and other projects at the door.