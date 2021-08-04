Padmasree Cinema hall to be closed || Closing after Mitra is Padma Shri Hall, another nail in the coffin of the single screen

#Kolkata: The goddess extinguished one by one. This time Padma Shri, the oldest cinema hall in Tollygunge is going to be closed. Sources said the current owner of the 720-seat hall is a total of three families. They all finally agreed to sell the hall. The search for a buyer who can buy a hall at a reasonable price has already begun. Many are saying that Kaushik Gangopadhyay’s film Cinemawalake seems to be being implemented again and again.

The single screens of the cornered city have long been the talk of the multiplex. The owners of these halls do their best to provide manpower to the staff. This is why Mitra, one of the most traditional halls in Kolkata, has been closed in the past. This time the Padma Shri Cinema Hall, which is over fifty, is walking on the same path.

Padma Shri is one of the oldest cinema halls in South Kolkata. The hall was inaugurated in 1970, the golden age of Bengali cinema. Many famous pictures have been released from this Padma Shri. The popularity of the hall among the spectators was also high. But in the market of globalization, the survival of the single screen is the responsibility.

For the same reason, the ancient Metro Cinema Hall in Dharmatala was closed a few days ago. However, the cinema hall debuted in a new way. However, it was not possible to return the single screen. The hall turned into a shiny enix.

Since then, the situation has worsened in Corona. Authorities have lost their way as the halls have been closed for a long time due to the growth of covid. As a result, the owners do not see any possibility of returning to the good days of single screen.

Note that according to the recent rules, cinema halls are also opening in the state this time. For now, the doors of Quest, Metro, Swabhoomi, Salt Lake City Center, Liluah and Madhyamgram Ainx are also open. However, many cinema halls are still closed due to lack of spectators. Infrastructure testing, sanitation is going on a lot.