Tmc Leader Rickshaw: Trinamool leader driving rickshaw on city streets! Surprised pedestrians

#Kolkata: Ratan Dey, co-ordinator of ward 93, was seen driving a rickshaw at Lord’s corner at 11 am. One passenger sitting in the passenger seat. In this way, protests against the increase in petrol and diesel prices continued in the streets. People on the way stopped and saw Ratan Dey driving a rickshaw. Protesting this fancy, he conveyed the message that as the price of oil is going up, it has crossed Rs 100 per liter, people may not be able to use this fuel oil in the future. Everyone has to rely on their bicycles and rickshaws to keep the engine driven vehicles at home.

In addition, people are facing the third wave after coping with the second wave of Corona. The income of most of the citizens of the country is absolutely at the bottom. Everyone has become helpless. The procession started with the party members from Lord’s Bakery corner. Those who drive paddle rickshaws drive. Only Ratan owes extra money. Ratan Babu just repeatedly reminded that 100% of the people across the country are suffering from the price of fuel oil. The whole country is up in arms over the rise in fuel prices.

So far, the people have not heard any statement from the central government or the Prime Minister. Naturally, as the leader of the Trinamool Congress, he blamed Narendra Modi from the very beginning. Today, the words of this leader have attracted the attention of more people than they were diagonal or sharp. Bus-taxis are running much less on the roads to comply with the Corona rules. The bus owners’ association has repeatedly appealed to the chief minister to increase bus fares, but to no avail. Instead, the state government has tried to reduce their road tax. However, many buses and minibuses have not yet hit the road for the price of oil. If the price of fuel oil does not come down, everything from commodity prices to passenger fares will go out of control in the coming days. Some said that the central government was not doing its duty. But everyone is smelling the politics of the central government.