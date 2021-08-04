Weather Report Bengal | The disaster will continue until Friday! The weather office kept the lightning signal ..

#Kolkata: The water picture of the city will not change much in the next one or two days, the Alipore Meteorological Office (Weather Report) said. Cyclones on one side, seasonal axis extending over the state on the other, vertical clouds in the sky of the state due to the force of the attack (Kolkata Weather). This will result in heavy to very heavy rains in some places in the next two days.

The meteorological department says a cyclone has formed in the North Bay. The seasonal axis extends over Sriniketan and Diamond Harbor to the Bay of Bengal. As a result, heavy rains are forecast in Gangetic West Bengal till Friday.

According to the weather office, heavy to very heavy rain will fall in eight districts in the next 24 hours. These include North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, East and West Burdwan, Howrah and Hughli districts. Moderate to heavy rains are likely in Kolkata, Jhargram, Birbhum, Bankura and Purulia. Heavy rains are forecast in South 24 Parganas East and West Midnapore on Thursday.

The meteorological office further said that heavy rains will fall in Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura and Purulia on Friday. Light to moderate rains and cloudy skies till Friday in all districts of West Bengal. As a result, there is a risk of flooding the low lying areas.

Mamata Banerjee inspected the flood situation in the state today. His argument is that this flood situation has been created due to the release of DVC water. Mamata Banerjee assured that the administrative representatives are trying their best to help the places where water is standing. The situation is being monitored. Though she was supposed to go to Khanakul on that day, Mamata Banerjee could not reach there due to bad weather. The convoy of the Chief Minister stopped immediately. There, the Chief Minister got down on his knees and spoke to the common people. Then he went back to Nabanna.