Weather Update | Kolkata | Vasal city all day, where is the water, tomorrow Banavasi day?

#Kolkata: Rain-ravaged city. The disaster is not over yet. As for the weather office, the Banavasi image of the city will remain the same. The people of Kolkata and adjoining areas will have to suffer more.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rains will fall in eight districts in the next 24 hours. North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, East and West Burdwan, Howrah and Hooghly districts. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Kolkata, Jhargram, Birbhum, Bankura and Purulia.

How much water is frozen in South Kolkata?

Lake Gardens 4 Inch Maniktala Underpass 6 Inch Thanthaniya Kalibari 6 Inch Water Keshab Sen Street 6 Inch Water Ganesh Talkies 2 Inch Water Central Avenue 4 Inch Water Kalutala 3 Inch Water Freezing

The city received an average of more than 55 mm of rain till 2 pm. Relatively high rainfall in North Kolkata.

The amount of rainfall in Kolkata is in millimeters from ten to two in the afternoon.

Maniktala 69 Birpara 53 Belgachhia 55 Dhapa 51 Tapasiya 54 Ultadanga 6 Pamarbazar 63 Thanthaniya 69 Baliganj 69 Mominpur 15 Chetla 24 Jodhpur 55 Kalighat 28 Goriya 60 Taratala 26 Datta Baghara 23 Jin.

The torrential rains have caused extensive damage in the districts. Approximately 4 lakh hectares of agricultural land is under water. Seedbed was planted in 80 percent of the land. The Department of Agriculture fears that if the water does not recede within a day or two, the land will be severely damaged.