You will leave politics but you will remain an MP, why don’t you catch the fish of Babul and touch the water

#Kolkata: The votes have been cast but the calendar of Bengali politics seems to be getting more and more colorful every day. And if there is one person in this courtyard who is the most talked about, colorful at the moment, it is Babul Supriyo. He is taking leave from politics. He said with a little time, even if he takes leave, he will remain an MP. Naturally, the storm of questions in the net, Babul’s mind is so fluctuating!

Former Union Minister Babul Supriya met BJP all-India president JP Naddar on Monday night. Then Babul informed News Eighteen Bangla about his decision. “I will not be seen in politics again, but I will not resign as an MP. Because the people of Asansol have won me over. There is still a lot of development work to be done. I will not betray the people. However, I will not betray the people,” Babul said. I will leave the bungalow in Delhi. I will not take security guards anymore. My income is very low so I will definitely take whatever salary I get as an MP. “

In other words, Babul Supriya changed his mind a bit. Retiring from politics, not leaving the post of MP. This decision is to stand by the people of Asansol, his Lok Sabha constituency. However, political experts believe that Babul’s decision is due to pressure from the BJP’s top leadership.

Why is the team pressuring! Because leaving Babul means by-election again in Asansol. Thus, the Trinamool is raising the wind of by-elections in the state. If Asansol’s name is added to that list, it will be a crown of thorns for the BJP. If the Trinamool in Asansol nominates a popular leader like Saini Ghosh, then that arrow may soon become a fruit tree. And that may be the reason why the BJP is asking Babul to remain in office.

In just a few hours, when there is a lot of speculation in various quarters about this change of Babul, he has clearly stated that he is not bowing to any pressure. Babul announced his sudden political asceticism in a Facebook post last Saturday. Which had caused a stir in the state and national politics.‌ Then he edited that Facebook post more than once. He also announced his resignation as an MP. BJP all-India president JP Nadda called him on Saturday night. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on the telephone. Nadda called Babul to his house on Monday night as there was no ‘manbhanjan’.

After the meeting with Nadda, Babul said that even if he turns away from politics, he will fulfill his constitutional responsibility. “My decision to leave politics will not change,” Babul wrote on his Facebook account around 9pm on Monday. At the same time, in that post, he promised the people of Asansol, ‘I will be available for everything. That is what is expected of me as an MP. ‘ The people of Asansol have the right to expect from him as an MP – he also mentioned that.