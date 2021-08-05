Drug Control Directorate issued show cause notice to some medicine companies Exciting information about the quality of medicines in the hospital store! The state took strict action …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state government (West Bengal Health Department) has taken stern action on the basis of allegations that the quality of some medicines at Fair Price Medicine Store in government hospitals is not right. There are also allegations that the quality of medicines stored in several district hospitals is not correct. On its basis, the state drug control protested various drug companies.

The State Drug Control Department has recently examined the real situation of fair price medicine or fair price medicine in various government hospitals. They went to see and collected samples of medicines and tested them. Drug samples were also collected from drug stores at government hospitals. That’s where the sensational information comes up. The Director of Drug Control of the State Health Department thinks that the quality of medicines of some organizations is not adequate.

Apart from Calcutta Medical College, Hazra Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, Kalimpong District Hospital, Karshiang Sub-Divisional Hospital, East Burdwan Memory Rural Hospital, samples were collected from several fair price drug stores. There are also questions about the quality of some drugs in drug stores in government hospitals in places like Diamond Harbor, Bankura, Asansol. After that, the State Drug Control Directorate decided to take a tough decision on this.

