Durga Puja 2021: Sadh’s Durga Puja is under house arrest again? Modi government’s letter to the state with instructions!

#Kolkata: Corona restrictions should be maintained across the country even during the festive season. To this end, the central government sent letters to each state. On Wednesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan sent a letter to each state to this effect. In the letter, he said the states would have to maintain coronary restrictions on local festivals as well. However, not only Durgapujo, but also in the states where Muharram, Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Janmashtami and Durgapujo are practiced, the restrictions of Corona have to be complied with. Otherwise, the Union Ministry of Health fears that corona infection will increase.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to the state chief secretary citing the impact of the second wave of corona, the threat of a third wave and the ICMR’s warning. The letter said the festive season is coming, so be careful. The local administration needs to take appropriate steps to avoid crowds. At the same time, it has been mentioned in the letter that the local district and state administrations should take appropriate measures keeping in mind the issue of infection centering on Durgotsab from 5 to 15 October. On Ganesh Chaturthi, Janmashtami too, the Center has sent letters to the states with several guidelines for taking precautionary measures including enforcing restrictions.

Incidentally, Muharram and Durgapujo start from 19th August this year and 15th October. In other words, the festival season is going to start from this month. In this situation the outbreak of the second wave of corona is not over yet. According to some experts, the third wave of corona may hit in August. And it can reach the top during Pujo. In this case, extra caution is needed during the festive season. On Wednesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan sent a letter to each state to this effect. In the letter, he wrote, ICMR and NCDC said it could become a new super-spreader if it gathers during the festive season.

The Delta Plus virus is still a concern in the country. By the way, R-Factor was above 1 in 8 states till yesterday. That is, it is clear how contagious this species is. In West Bengal, ‘R Factor’ is now 1. Activities have already started with Durgapujo. Last time, the organizers organized the pujo in a controlled manner on the direction of the High Court. This time again, the forum of clubs has made a 14-point covid rule. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take the final decision on how the pujo will take place.