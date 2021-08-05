JAYPORE unveils limited-edition `Rabari collection’ from Kutch artisans
This season, JAYPORE has curated an exclusive collection of vintage
Rabari weaves especially for the lovers of customary Indian crafts. This vibrant collection is
dedicated to the traditional crafts of the Kutch weavers and their hand-embroidery,
mirrorwork, multicolored Banjaara charm, and motifs inspired by local mythology and milieu.
Through this collection, JAYPORE pays homage to the authentic craft and the tribe of India.
The JAYPORE label works closely with artisans and craftpersons to curate best weaves,
embroideries, and designs, packaged into collections across categories at exceptional value for
its patrons.
Collection: Mandana by JAYPORE
Craft: Rabari
From the nomadic tunes and tropes of the Rabari community of the celebrated region of Kutch,
comes this traditional craft of the tribe that impresses a beautiful collaboration of color, design
& detail. The Mandana edit features vintage wall hangings, torans, chaklas, cholis & more, each
hand-picked. The ceaseless charm of possessing a vintage find, passed down & preserved by
generations, can only be felt by a true connoisseur. Striking colors play with mirror
embellishments in these one-of-a-kind pieces, made from vintage authentic Banjara textiles,
curated to delight your abode.
Each product in this capsule has a whimsical charm that reflects the heritage and skill of the
nomadic community. A limited-edition collection, these products pay homage to the ethereal,
indigenous designs and aims to preserve the rare remains of this lost art by presenting it to the
patrons of JAYPORE.
About JAYPORE
JAYPORE is one of India’s leading destination brand for all things Craft and Artisanal across exquisite
apparel, jewellery and home products. India has a rich heritage of handmade crafts and traditional
products. JAYPORE as a brand is committed to design, source and retail authentic Indian products suited
for a modern lifestyle. The brand sources from more than 70 craft clusters and curates it on its beautiful
website jaypore.com, and three stores in Delhi and Bangalore. In a very short time, the business has
earned high respect amongst the craft vendor community for showcasing products in all its glory and
amongst connoisseur customers for making craft accessible. The brand runs an eponymous brand called
JAYPORE and also aggregates other artisanal-based brands on its portal. JAYPORE ships worldwide and
has a global audience. At the heart of everything JAYPORE does is the commitment to offering
sustainable products that elevates everyday life.
About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited
ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 5,249 cr.
spanning retail space of 8.4 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2021), it is India’s first billion-dollar pure-play
fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.
The Company has a network of 3,212 stores across approximately 31,000 multi-brand outlets with
6,800+ point of sales in department stores across India (as on 31 st March, 2021).
It has a repertoire of leading brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England
established for over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India’s largest fast fashion store brand.
The Company holds exclusive online and offline rights to the India network of California-based fast
fashion brand Forever 21. The International Brands portfolio includes – The Collective, India's largest
multi-brand retailer of international brands, Simon Carter and select mono-brands such as American
Eagle, Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker and Fred Perry.
Van Heusen Innerwear, Athleisure and Active wear is establishing itself as India's most innovative and
fashionable brand. The Company’s foray into branded ethnic wear business includes Jaypore and
strategic partnerships with Designers ‘Shantanu & Nikhil’, ‘Tarun Tahiliani’ and ‘Sabyasachi’