JAYPORE unveils limited-edition `Rabari collection’ from Kutch artisans

This season, JAYPORE has curated an exclusive collection of vintage

Rabari weaves especially for the lovers of customary Indian crafts. This vibrant collection is

dedicated to the traditional crafts of the Kutch weavers and their hand-embroidery,

mirrorwork, multicolored Banjaara charm, and motifs inspired by local mythology and milieu.

Through this collection, JAYPORE pays homage to the authentic craft and the tribe of India.

The JAYPORE label works closely with artisans and craftpersons to curate best weaves,

embroideries, and designs, packaged into collections across categories at exceptional value for

its patrons.

Collection: Mandana by JAYPORE

Craft: Rabari

From the nomadic tunes and tropes of the Rabari community of the celebrated region of Kutch,

comes this traditional craft of the tribe that impresses a beautiful collaboration of color, design

& detail. The Mandana edit features vintage wall hangings, torans, chaklas, cholis & more, each

hand-picked. The ceaseless charm of possessing a vintage find, passed down & preserved by

generations, can only be felt by a true connoisseur. Striking colors play with mirror

embellishments in these one-of-a-kind pieces, made from vintage authentic Banjara textiles,

curated to delight your abode.

Each product in this capsule has a whimsical charm that reflects the heritage and skill of the

nomadic community. A limited-edition collection, these products pay homage to the ethereal,

indigenous designs and aims to preserve the rare remains of this lost art by presenting it to the

patrons of JAYPORE.

About JAYPORE

JAYPORE is one of India’s leading destination brand for all things Craft and Artisanal across exquisite

apparel, jewellery and home products. India has a rich heritage of handmade crafts and traditional

products. JAYPORE as a brand is committed to design, source and retail authentic Indian products suited

for a modern lifestyle. The brand sources from more than 70 craft clusters and curates it on its beautiful

website jaypore.com, and three stores in Delhi and Bangalore. In a very short time, the business has

earned high respect amongst the craft vendor community for showcasing products in all its glory and

amongst connoisseur customers for making craft accessible. The brand runs an eponymous brand called

JAYPORE and also aggregates other artisanal-based brands on its portal. JAYPORE ships worldwide and

has a global audience. At the heart of everything JAYPORE does is the commitment to offering

sustainable products that elevates everyday life.

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 5,249 cr.

spanning retail space of 8.4 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2021), it is India’s first billion-dollar pure-play

fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

The Company has a network of 3,212 stores across approximately 31,000 multi-brand outlets with

6,800+ point of sales in department stores across India (as on 31 st March, 2021).

It has a repertoire of leading brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England

established for over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India’s largest fast fashion store brand.

The Company holds exclusive online and offline rights to the India network of California-based fast

fashion brand Forever 21. The International Brands portfolio includes – The Collective, India's largest

multi-brand retailer of international brands, Simon Carter and select mono-brands such as American

Eagle, Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker and Fred Perry.

Van Heusen Innerwear, Athleisure and Active wear is establishing itself as India's most innovative and

fashionable brand. The Company’s foray into branded ethnic wear business includes Jaypore and

strategic partnerships with Designers ‘Shantanu & Nikhil’, ‘Tarun Tahiliani’ and ‘Sabyasachi’