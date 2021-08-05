Kolkata Long Route Bus Serivce: Long-distance government bus to get water and food from today

#Kolkata: Long distance bus journey from today, Thursday, is more comfortable. Keeping in mind the needs of the bus passengers, this state-of-the-art service is being introduced in the long distance buses of West Bengal Transport Corporation from today. However, this service will be provided on long-distance Volvo buses. This time light food is being provided in the style of air travel in that bus service. Bottles of water will also be given from today. However, it will be given for free.

In addition, newspapers are being allowed to cut down on long-distance bus travel. This newspaper will be given in Bengali, Hindi and English. For now, this service is being launched on one route from today. The service was launched from Esplanade to Surrey via Bolpur. Rajanbir Kapoor, MD, West Bengal Transport Corporation, said, “Our goal is to make long-distance bus travel more comfortable. So the service was launched for the convenience of passengers.”

The Volvo bus has a 500 ml water bottle. These bottles will of course be given away for free. However, if anyone wants extra water, he can buy it. Food stalls or corners have been set up in the bus. Biscuits, cakes, sandwiches, chocolates can be found here. But you have to buy it and eat it. In addition, efforts are being made to launch Wi-Fi service on buses soon. For a long time, a long-distance private Volvo bus was given a bottle of water and a packet of biscuits. But this service was never provided by the government. However, there is no facility to buy food on private buses. If you stand at a stop, you have to get off the bus and buy food. The government, however, wants to run non-stop buses. So this system was introduced on board.