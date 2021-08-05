Maheshtala Bata turn ‘death trap’ from Jinjira market! Accidents happen everyday

#Kolkata: The road from Jinjira Bazar to Maheshtala, Bata junction is about 8 km long. Somewhere big holes in the road. Again somewhere or other the pitch of the road has risen and the appearance of skeletons has come out. Somewhere there is a danger of water freezing in the hole again. Victims of extreme misery walk.

The road is like a death trap. People who walk on this path always travel with this companion. Vehicles are swinging. The Sampriti Flyover was inaugurated on 11 January 2019 on the Bajwaj Trunk Road to facilitate communication between Kolkata and Maheshtala Batanagar. KMDA has since taken over the maintenance of the two-lane road below the flyover on behalf of the Public Works Department. Since then, only patchwork has been done on the dilapidated condition of the road more than once. The gain was not special.

Over the past few months, this important road has become a death trap. Since then, only patchwork has been done on the dilapidated condition of the road more than once. However, the patchwork did not survive. Accidents are always happening. Dulal Das, a local MLA and Maheshtala municipality administrator, agrees that the condition of the road is really dilapidated. He has informed the KMDA authorities who are responsible for the maintenance of this road to repair the road more than once. He assured that this dilapidated road will be rehabilitated soon. However, as the rainy season continues, punchwork will be done for the time being, KMDA sources said.

Tenders worth more than Tk 4 crore have been approved for complete road repairs. According to KMDA sources, the road repair work will be started soon after the approval of the finance department. Misery due to dilapidated roads. Vehicles are also getting dilapidated due to the movement of vehicles on the broken roads. The speed of vehicles is also slowing down. The journey of risk continues. It is the responsibility to understand the road or the sweet path of the village. The road should be radically renovated, not patchwork with patches. Claiming commuters on this route.