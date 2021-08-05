on increase of Covid Vaccine for West Bengal | Mamata Banerjee’s letter to Modi again demanding corona vaccine – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: During his visit to Delhi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had requested for adequate corona vaccine for Bengal. Despite assurances from the Prime Minister, the state has not yet met the Corona vaccine deficit. The ‘distressed’ Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent a letter to the Prime Minister again.

In the letter, the Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee) has clearly written that many attempts have been made to draw the attention of the Center to the issue. He even talked about it after meeting Modi. But even then Bengali is not getting enough covid vaccine. As a result, the vaccination program for the people of the state has slowed down. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a two-page letter to the Prime Minister again stating all such problems.

In this letter, the Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee) also gave a detailed account of the vaccination. That being said, at the moment 4 lakh vaccines are being given daily in Bengal. The state has the infrastructure to vaccinate 11 lakh people every day. But the amount of vaccines available from the center is much less than that. There is still a need for 1.4 million vaccines, but only 2.6 million have been received from the center.

Submitting this calculation, the Chief Minister also made it clear in the letter that several BJP-ruled states – Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka – are being provided with adequate vaccines. But why this deprivation with Bengal? It is because of this behavior of the Center that thousands of people in this state are still standing in line every day and returning empty-handed. In her letter to Modi, Mamata has made all such issues clear in harsh language.

Mamata said the cowardly situation in the state is much better at the moment. But without adequate vaccines, the control of the Corona situation by imposing strict restrictions will be in vain. On the other hand, coronavirus is also on the rise in Assam-Tripura. Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during the two states bordering Bengal. So Mamata’s request is that this time enough vaccines be sent to Bengal. Now it remains to be seen what steps the Center will take in response to the Chief Minister’s letter.