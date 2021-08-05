Pegasus Commission: Is there any information about phone hacking using Pegasus? You can also inform the commission

#Kolkata: The West Bengal government has already formed a commission of inquiry into the Pegasus case. The commission comprises retired Supreme Court Justice MB Lakur and retired Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya. Referring to the recent formation of the commission, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the commission would look into ‘illegal hacking or tracking or recording of mobile phones’ in West Bengal. Within a few days of the formation of the commission, the commission of inquiry published a notification in various newspapers on Thursday. It has been reported that if you have any information about Pegasus, you can also inform the commission of inquiry.

The statement said that if any person or organization has any direct or indirect information about Pegasus, it can be reported to the Commission of Inquiry comprising retired Supreme Court Justice MB Lakur and retired Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya. Anyone can report that information within 30 days of the publication of this notice. No further information will be taken after 30 days except in special circumstances.

An address was also given along with the notice. That is, New Town Kolkata Development Authority, Major Arterial Road Kolkata – 700156. Information can also be given by emailing [email protected]

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to set up a commission of inquiry into the Pegasus issue a few steps ahead when other opposition parties have clashed in Parliament over the Pegasus issue and demanded a probe. Before announcing his recent visit to Delhi, he announced the decision to form the Pegasus Commission. The commission has also been directed to submit a report on Pegasus within six months.

The 12-question report asks whether anyone’s phone was ‘hacked’ in West Bengal at Pegasus. If so, was there any government or non-government organization involved? The commission of inquiry formed by Mamata Banerjee will find out the answers to these questions and submit a report within six months. Incidentally, there have also been allegations of hacking the phones of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee and voting expert Prashant Kishore in the Pegasus case.