&pictures presents the year’s Maha Blockbuster, Vijay The Master

Is weekend hoga swag On and action Full On! The sensation and icon, Thalapathy Vijay will take the entertainment quotient a notch higher with the blockbuster movie of the year ‘Vijay The Master’. The mega hit of 2021 broke the box office record and earned ₹263 crore worldwide. Such is the power of Thalapathy Vijay. The larger-than-life movie brought a fresh wave of entertainment with its storyline and cutting-edge action sequences, which instantly became a sensation. The power-packed performances, impactful dialogues, mind-blowing action sequences will be a feast to the viewers. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars celebrated villain Vijay Sethupathi along with the gorgeous Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah. So, mark your calendars to welcome the Master on 8th August at 8pm only on &pictures.

While Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupati’s on-screen rivalry became the talk of the town, the film has also given us brilliant soundtracks that became widely popular. Huge success of Vijay The Master is the recent example of how south dubbed movies have become a national phenomenon. With enticing scripts and larger than life scale of the movies, appeal of the South dubbed films are spreading across markets, which is evident from the impressive performance of these movies on TV.

Talking about the film, Malavika Mohanan said,“As an artist, I try to go an extra mile with my character and what matters the most is the impact it leaves on the audience. I love exploring roles which help me bring about different facets of my performance. It was an enriching experience to be a part of a grand-scale film like Vijay The Master. And working with a sensation and an icon, Vijay sir, made this experience even more exciting for me. I would say it all happened at the right time and at the right place. The movie has given me so much – a chance to work with some of the best in the industry, some amazing lifelong friends, and so many cherished memories.”

The larger-than-life movie brings together the brilliant Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in a raw action and entertainment masterpiece. The plot revolves around Bhavani, a dreadful gangster who uses young boys at the juvenile facility to perform illegal activities. However, JD, a carefree personality development professor enters the scene to outwit his plans. What follows is a tough fight to protect the students and unmask Bhavani.

Ab hogi Full-on master giri with the channel premiere of Vijay the Master

on &pictures on 8th August at 8 pm