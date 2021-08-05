School Reopening in Bengal | Mamata Banerjee | The school is opening after Pujo holiday, big announcement made by Mamata Banerjee

#Kolkata: The school will reopen in the state after the end of Pujo holidays, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. After the meeting of the Global Advisory Committee, the Chief Minister said that for the time being, the school will be opened every other day. However, there is no plan yet as to which class of students will come to the school. Talks are going on, the hint of the Chief Minister is that a decision will be taken soon. At the meeting of the Global Advisory Committee Mamata Banerjee was accompanied by Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Binayak Banerjee.

