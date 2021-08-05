Sinthi: The ultimate inhumanity! In the heavy rain, the old woman wrapped her disabled mother in plastic and left her on the street

Kolkata: In the pouring rain, the old woman wrapped her mother in plastic and left her on the street This picture of the ultimate inhumanity was captured in the Peyarabagan area of ​​Sinthi police station. After the rescue, the old woman was taken to RGK Hospital

The incident took place in Peyarabagan area on Wednesday night Road traffic in the metro bypass area near Sinthi junction is less Locals complained that in a relatively secluded area, a sudden growl could be heard on Wednesday night. After searching for the source of the sound, it was seen that an old woman wrapped in plastic was lying down

As the murmur stopped, at first it was thought that he was dead It was suspected that he may have left a frozen body on a deserted road But later the mistake was broken by the local residents The news was given to Sindhi police station 7 Police came to the spot and rescued the old woman

The old woman told the police that her name was Thakurdasi Saha He alleged that his daughter had left him there in a rickshaw with two young men

Police estimate that the old woman is over 60 years old He said his house is in Chitpur area But he could not say exactly where Chitpur is Police are trying to contact the family by talking to him