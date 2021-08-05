The number of passengers at Kolkata Airport has almost doubled in the last one month! After coping with the second wave of corona, the flight is slowly returning to normal – News18 Bangla

5 mins ago admin


Kolkata: Be it the first wave of the corona, or the second wave One of the things that has had the most impact is air travel It has been almost two years now that air travel is not normal in the country due to Corona International flights are almost closed Earlier this year, air services were somewhat normal, but all were shut down again due to a second wave of corona.

Most people were reluctant to travel so long because it was mandatory to have a negative test report on the flight, or because of the lockdown-corona restrictions in various states. No one went anywhere without much need However, as the situation began to improve, the number of flights to various cities in the country also increased Covid Negative Report 6 is now needed to go to very few cities in the country So the number of passengers has also increased exponentially in the last one month

The number of passengers at Kolkata Airport has increased by about 50 per cent in the last one month Because the number of passengers has already increased from 19,758 to 36,069 This number is expected to increase in the next few days Aviation on domestic routes has also been increased from 50 per cent to 75 per cent On August 2, Kolkata Airport saw the highest number of passengers on board. Which is definitely good news for airlines

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

West Bengal Multiplex Reopens: City multiplexes opening today, enthusiastic moviegoers

1 hour ago admin

Train Cancelation: Long-distance train canceled due to rain, Kolkata station train will leave from Sealdah, find out the list

2 hours ago admin

Pegasus Commission: Is there any information about phone hacking using Pegasus? You can also inform the commission

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

The number of passengers at Kolkata Airport has almost doubled in the last one month! After coping with the second wave of corona, the flight is slowly returning to normal – News18 Bangla

5 mins ago admin

West Bengal Multiplex Reopens: City multiplexes opening today, enthusiastic moviegoers

1 hour ago admin

Train Cancelation: Long-distance train canceled due to rain, Kolkata station train will leave from Sealdah, find out the list

2 hours ago admin

Pegasus Commission: Is there any information about phone hacking using Pegasus? You can also inform the commission

3 hours ago admin

Durga Puja 2021: Sadh’s Durga Puja is under house arrest again? Modi government’s letter to the state with instructions!

4 hours ago admin