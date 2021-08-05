The number of passengers at Kolkata Airport has almost doubled in the last one month! After coping with the second wave of corona, the flight is slowly returning to normal – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Be it the first wave of the corona, or the second wave One of the things that has had the most impact is air travel It has been almost two years now that air travel is not normal in the country due to Corona International flights are almost closed Earlier this year, air services were somewhat normal, but all were shut down again due to a second wave of corona.

Most people were reluctant to travel so long because it was mandatory to have a negative test report on the flight, or because of the lockdown-corona restrictions in various states. No one went anywhere without much need However, as the situation began to improve, the number of flights to various cities in the country also increased Covid Negative Report 6 is now needed to go to very few cities in the country So the number of passengers has also increased exponentially in the last one month

The number of passengers at Kolkata Airport has increased by about 50 per cent in the last one month Because the number of passengers has already increased from 19,758 to 36,069 This number is expected to increase in the next few days Aviation on domestic routes has also been increased from 50 per cent to 75 per cent On August 2, Kolkata Airport saw the highest number of passengers on board. Which is definitely good news for airlines