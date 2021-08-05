West Bengal Health Commission gave strong verdict against AMRI Hospitals | The Health Commission has given an unprecedented verdict against this private hospital …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time the State Health Commission gave an unprecedented verdict on the inconsistency in the bill. In three branches of AMRI Hospitals namely Dhakuria, Salt Lake and Mukundpur, there is a huge discrepancy in the bill for corona treatment. Three types of ICUs have been rented in three places. Not only that, other tests including pathological have been done repeatedly for the same reason. Such allegations have been made against this well-known private hospital.

The families of 3 patients complained separately for this. After that the state health commission took big steps. They were instructed to return a large amount of money on the bill. It is learned that although these three families complained, many other patients besides them had the same problem. But they did not complain.

After that, the commission gave a landmark verdict one step further. The commission directed the three branches of Amri Hospital to provide free mental health check-ups and free meals to children in the surrounding slum areas. For example, Dhakuria Amri will have to provide free mental health check-up to all children in Panchanan Tala and Gobindpur slums, Salt Lake Amri in Dattabad slum and Mukundpur Amri in a nearby slum area. Free food will also have to be delivered once a week for the next two months for the children of this slum. And the health commission has given clear instructions that other health examinations should be done free of cost. The commission also told Amri authorities that anyone in the area who needs to be admitted to a hospital should be treated at a free hospital.

Not just Amri. Similar cross-border bills have been leveled against other small and large hospitals and nursing homes in the city. Similar allegations have been made against a small 14-bed nursing home in Girish Park. The name of the nursing home is Ashirbad Nursing Home. It is learned that Smriti Kana Kundu, a resident of Habra, has complained about the difference in the bill. The nursing home collected Tk 1 lakh from the 8-year-old woman at the time of admission. The nursing home took an excessive bill of Tk 8 lakh 50 thousand in 7 days including PPE kit, RMO, medicine etc.

The State Health Commission has also taken exemplary steps in this regard. The commission has ruled that it is not desirable to have a bill of more than Tk 20,000 per day. As a result, a total of 1 lakh 20 thousand rupees has to be set as hospital bill. The commission has directed to return the remaining Tk 4 lakh 30 thousand to the patient’s family in 8 installments immediately. The State Health Commission has ruled that small nursing homes in different parts of the state are cheating patients. So if you think the bill is too high, complain to the commission. The commission is going to take strict action in all cases.