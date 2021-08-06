after National Anthem stopped in front of him | What a game! The referee stopped the national anthem in the middle by blowing a whistle in front of the legislator? – News18 Bangla

# Growing: The referee stopped the National Anthem in the middle of the Whistle Controversy in front of the BJP MLA. And this rare incident has caused a storm of controversy (BJP MLA) in various quarters. The incident took place at Kulti in West Burdwan district. The ruling Trinamool Congress has criticized BJP MLA Ajay Poddar for standing on the fence.

The incident happened a few days ago. Ajay Poddar, a BJP MLA from Kulti, attended a football tournament in Hatinol area of ​​Sanktoria. As he was introducing himself to the players, the national anthem suddenly started playing on the mic. The MLA expressed his annoyance at this. In front of MLA Ajay Poddar, a referee of the football tournament gave an ‘instruction’ to stop the national anthem by blowing a whistle.

As a result, after the introductory session was closed for a while, the MLA started the introductory session with the players again. The video has gone viral, sparking controversy in the political arena. Ajay Poddar, MLA of Kulti, also posted the controversial video on his Facebook. The leaders of the ruling party of the clan strongly condemned the incident. District grassroots leaders say, ‘This is normal for them in the BJP’s education, it is difficult to say anything about them. We think the MLA has insulted the national anthem.

However, Ajay Poddar, the MLA of Kulti, who has sparked controversy, claimed, “It is the fault of the organizers. The national anthem was played in the middle. It is not right to play the national anthem during the introductory session with the players. So it was closed. Later, we sang the national anthem with respect, following the rules and regulations.

But the question for many is, isn’t the way the national anthem was stopped in the middle in front of the MLA by blowing the whistle to insult the national anthem? Why didn’t MLA Ajay Poddar protest when the referee blew the whistle and stopped the national anthem in front of the MLA? Many are also raising this question. Everyone should have stopped when the national anthem was playing. If the national anthem was played by mistake, the MLA’s introductory session with the football players should have been suspended. Some also said that the national anthem should not be stopped in the middle by blowing a whistle for something. They like to say that the national anthem has been insulted.