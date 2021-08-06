At the peak of DVC Tarja, barrage repair is possible at the cost of crores of rupees

#Kolkata: Flood situation in several parts of the state. The state has blamed DVC for the floods The Chief Minister has sent a letter to the Prime Minister in this regard. However, the state’s opposition leader and BJP leader Shuvendu Adhikari sent a counter letter. The state is in the throes of two political parties surrounding the DVC dam. The state complains dredging is not a dam like Maithon-Panchet. As a result, these dams have lost their navigability due to continuous siltation. As a result, Jharkhand-Bihar-Bengal cannot retain water even if there is a little extra rain. Water has to be released to protect the dam.

According to DVC sources, it will cost Rs 55,000 crore to renovate Maithon and Panchet poly alone. The construction of the new dam will cost Tk 10,000 crore. Satyabrata Bandyopadhyay, executive director of DVC, said that the lifespan of Maithon Dam is 65 years. Maithon Dam is already 70 years old. There are complaints that the navigability has decreased due to not doing dredging. DVC is releasing more water as it cannot hold water. As a result, Banavasi are the inhabitants of the lower valley of Damodar. The DVC authorities claim that Maithon and Panchet dams are one of the largest dams in the country. Studies have shown that it is not possible to repair or remove silt in this dam. The administration will fail as this plan will increase economic pressure. Repairing the two dams will cost Tk 55,000 crore. It cost Tk 10,000 crore to build a new dam there. Besides, if poly is reformed, it will have to be continued every five years at the same cost. Therefore, the DVC authorities claim that those who are talking about dredging or poly reform are saying it without knowing it. This argument has been refuted by the state. State Industries Minister Perth Chatterjee said, “For a long time now, the state has been writing letters, sometimes talking about dredging in meetings. But the Center has remained silent.” On the other hand, when the Maithon and Panchet dams were built, there would have been no flood situation even if two to two and a half lakh cusecs of water had been released. But now the flood situation is created only when one lakh cusecs of water is released. The only reason for this is the occupation of the lower area or basin of the Damodar valley. If that occupied land is returned for Damodar flow, the chances of flooding will decrease. Besides, Maithon Dam reservoir has been spread over 11,000 hectares of land. If more land is acquired anew, the water holding capacity of Maithon Dam will increase further.

Maithon Panchet Dam Poly Reform is by no means possible. But the decision to release water was taken by a committee constituted by the Central Water Commission. There are also representatives of the state in that committee. So the state does not know the DVC authorities are reluctant to accept this argument.

