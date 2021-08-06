Bengal Bjp: BJP on the way to the state on August 9 with torches! Introduction to ‘Save West Bengal Week’

#Kolkata: The BJP has called for a ‘West Bengal Save Week’ to counter the state government’s ‘Khela Beh’ day on August 16. In this context, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, ‘We used to celebrate West Bengal Save Day on August 16. But this time I will also celebrate the week of saving West Bengal. West Bengal Bachao Week will be celebrated from 9th August to 18th August. Detailed schedule will be announced later. 9th is the day to leave India. Historic day. This program will start on the same day. According to BJP sources, the BJP Youth Front will hold a torch procession on August 9. But why the torch procession on the day of the movement to leave India? BJP sources claim, because of the post-vote violence in that state. Youth Morcha activists will hold torch processions across the state in protest.

It has already been decided that four Union Ministers Subhash Sarkar, John Barla, Shantanu Tagore and Nishith Pramanik will visit the homes of party workers killed in the post-poll violence. They will be accompanied by the MPs and MLAs of the respective centers. The BJP has dubbed the homecoming program of the slain workers as ‘Ashirbad Jatra’. This program will continue throughout the month of August.

Incidentally, Bengal BJP MPs have repeatedly complained to the party’s top leadership about fake vaccines, vaccine corruption and post-election unrest. In fact, while the opposition is gearing up for 2024, the ruling BJP at the Center is not sitting idly by. A meeting of the parliamentary committee chaired by the Prime Minister was held in Delhi last Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave a special message to the BJP MPs there. “The Union Ministers should be ready to answer all the questions in Parliament,” she told a news conference. Opponents are fighting with fake issues like sighs. The real purpose is not to allow the parliament to sit.

The BJP still wants to be vocal about the post-vote unrest in Bengal by following the same path. However, Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh sneered, ‘They are saying that they will make a revolution in August. But the revolution of May could not cope. ‘Abki Bar 200 Par’ is said to have collapsed, petrol has crossed the century mark, fire on cooking gas, unusual pressure is increasing on the common man. The Trinamool government is now setting foot in Delhi by protecting Bengal. Alternative footsteps are being heard. Let those who could not handle the revolution of Bengal sit with them.