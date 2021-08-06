Bengal BJP President: Is Sukant Majumdar the new BJP president? Dilip Ghosh himself chose the name!

#Kolkata: The BJP has got ‘success’ under his leadership. Although it could not seize power in Bengal, the BJP has 17 MPs and 6 MLAs. In this case, Narendra Modi himself has mentioned the role of BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. But this time Dilip’s term as state president is coming to an end. According to the BJP’s tradition, if you sit in the post of state president twice, that post can no longer be held. So this time Dilip Ghosh has to move according to the party rules. But there is no shortage of practice within the Bengal BJP on who will take his place. And Dilip himself gave a surprise in such a situation.

According to BJP sources, recently BJP all-India president JP Nadda asked state president Dilip to propose a name for the new state president. It is learned that Dilip Ghosh himself has nominated Balurghat MP Sukant Majumder for the post of BJP state president. In fact, within the BJP, Sukant is known to be close to Dilip. Although Sukanta is not a well-known face compared to many others. However, Sukanta has repeatedly shown organizational skills in his area.

According to a BJP source, Dilip Ghosh’s term as state president is coming to an end in November this year. After holding the post of state president twice, he will not be able to hold the post of state president in the party policy. Meanwhile, the top leadership of the party also acknowledges the huge contribution made by Dilip Ghosh behind the scenes in bringing the party to 3 to 6 seats in Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself came to Bengal’s election campaign and stood on the stage and praised him openly. In that case, many people think that Dilip Ghosh should be rewarded after leaving the post of president. Some people thought that Dilip might have a place in the expansion of Narendra Modi’s second cabinet, but that did not happen. In this case, Dilip Ghosh has proposed the name of his ‘close person’ for the post of the new state president.

Another section of the state BJP claimed that the central leaders were thinking of handing over the responsibility of organizing the state to the party’s female leader. In that case Debasree Chowdhury (Debasree Chaudhuri) and Locket Chatterjee – these two names are being practiced. Debashree used to be a Union Minister but now he is no more. There was also talk of making Lockett a minister. In reality, that did not happen. In that case, is any woman going to come to the top post of Bengal BJP by breaking the rules of so many days? Even with the practice continued. However, many say that the way Dilip has proposed Sukant Majumdar’s name to the BJP’s top leadership, Sukant is a few steps ahead for now.