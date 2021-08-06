Chena Darja Came into Music World for the listeners

A girl from Purulia is stealing all the limelight in the music industry in the recent times. If you haven’t heard her music, or you’re unaware of her journey, it’s time you listen to her. Jaya Nag, the name is everywhere on social media. Jaya once again is the talk of the town. This time, for her newly released single, ‘Chena Darja’.

The song is available on all leading music apps and the video is available on Atlantis Music’s Youtube Channel. Chena Darja has gained over 16k views in just a week’s time. Composed and written by Anjan Majumdar, and arranged by Dipankar Bhaskar, Jaya’s new song has been launched by Atlantis music and the production of the song has been done by SDP Ventures. The song has already gained applause from audience across the globe. Jaya is being looked up by all in the industry. More works are on the way, she has told the media.