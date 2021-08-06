CPIM will not change its stance towards TMC in Bengal Opposition alliance welcomes, Trinamool enemy in the state, explained Suryakanta Mishra – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: CPM state secretary Suryakanta Mishra welcomed the move to form a national-level opposition alliance to remove the BJP from power at the Center. However, this does not mean that they will move away from grassroots opposition in the state This was stated by Suryakant Mishra at a rally in Kolkata on Thursday to mark Muzaffar Ahmed’s 133rd birthday. He even claimed that there was nothing wrong with the CPM’s policy of fighting the BJP and the Trinamool in the state assembly elections.

Suryakanta Mishra said, “All the opposition parties in the country are uniting against the BJP.” This initiative is good. ‘ It is clear from Suryakant Mishra’s remarks that the state CPM has no objection to fighting side by side against all parties, including the Trinamool, if there is an all-India alliance. Left Front Chairman Biman Basu also gave the same message a few days ago

However, the CPM state secretary welcomed the opposition alliance in the all-India case and said that they would not take a soft stance against the grassroots in the state. On the contrary, Suryakant Mishra has made it clear that the fight to protect the state from the hands of the BJP as well as the grassroots will continue.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi a few days ago, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advised the state CPM leadership that the CPM must first decide who is the biggest enemy of the CPM in the state. Since the BJP and the Trinamool Congress had contested the elections in the same constituency, the Chief Minister had given the message while questioning the policy. However, CPM state secretary Suryakanta Mishra said that despite their united struggle at the national level, their attitude towards the grassroots in the state was not changing.