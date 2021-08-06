Fake dentists are ruling all over Bengal Fake dentists all over the state! Registration number is also available for rent – News18 Bangla

A few years ago, one after another fake doctors were found across the state After some days of hue and cry, all that has been covered up But it became clear again that the business of bogus doctors had not stopped However, the State Dental Council has found evidence that not only general practitioners but also thousands of fake dentists are scattered in different parts of the state.

It is alleged that the website of the Dental Council has been hacked twice in the last few days. The names of 6,000 dentists in the state are registered on the website of the Dental Council But after the hack, it was found that the Dental Council’s website has the names of about 11,000 dentists. It is alleged that the names and registration numbers of about 3,000 fake doctors were posted on the Dental Council’s website.

Raju Biswas, the newly elected president of the state dental council, alleged that there were numerous fake dentists scattered across the state. They are treating people without any training and modern equipment The president of the state dental council also complained that the treatment of such patients without any training is spreading various types of infections from one patient to another through saliva or saliva. His shocking allegation is that a number of well-known dentists in the state have been traced, who are also allowing these fake doctors to use their registration numbers.

In many cases, fake doctors are also using the registration number of real doctors For example, Shaunak Roy, a resident of Salt Lake Shaunak Babu 6 got BDS degree in 2006 He is currently associated with Balram Hospital in Kharadha Recently, Shaunak Roy came to know that a fake dentist named B Mandal was opening a chamber in Krishnanagar using his registration number. Shaunak Babu has lodged a complaint with the police after finding out about the matter He complained that real doctors are being discredited for such fake doctors