If you have a health partner, you will get ‘Lakshmi’s treasure’ project! Who will get the benefits, guidelines issued by the Department of Child Protection and Family Welfare – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state’s child protection and family welfare department has issued guidelines on Lakshmi’s treasure. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced that financial assistance will be provided to women through “Lakshmi Bhandar”. The state’s child protection and family welfare department has issued guidelines to pay Rs 500 per month for women and Rs 1,000 per month for SC-STs. However, the Department of Child Protection and Family Welfare has made a number of rules in this regard. The guidelines were issued on July 30. That guideline states:

1) All the women who are already enrolled in the healthcare scheme will get the benefit of Lakshi Bhandar in rural and urban areas.

2) He must be a resident of the state. Must be between 25 and 60 years of age.

3) In case of government employees or retired government employees of the Center and the State, any autonomous body, any government controlled body, panchayat, municipality, teachers, education workers, government schools or if anyone gets regular salary or pension they will not get this benefit.

4) Financial benefits will be transferred directly to the bank account. In this case you have to have Aadhaar link with the bank account.

5) Free application form will be available at the government camp at the door.

6) In this case, if the applicant does not have a health partner or Aadhaar card, he will first be given the opportunity to register in the Lakshmi Bhandar project. He will be given necessary assistance in case of getting health partner card or Aadhaar card.

6) In this case as well as the government at the door, government officials will verify the applications.

6) After verifying the information, the Block Development Officer in rural areas and Sub-Divisional Officers in urban areas will upload the applications on the portal and in that case the names of those who are deemed eligible will have to be sent to the District Magistrate.

9) The same should be done in the case of Calcutta and the Commissioner of the Calcutta Municipal Corporation shall give the final notice in this case.

10. The District Magistrates in the case of districts and the Commissioner of Calcutta Municipal Corporation in case of Kolkata will decide whether the applicants are eligible for this project.

11) Financial benefits may be withheld if necessary, especially if he gives incorrect information.

On Friday, the chief secretary had a detailed meeting with the state rulers about Lakshmi’s treasure, sources said. Since this project is being done for the first time, there will be a lot of crowd at the government camps at different doors to avail the benefits of this project. Therefore, the district magistrates have been given necessary instructions to abide by the Corona rules, according to sources.

Somraj Banerjee