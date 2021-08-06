Isn’t the full syllabus secondary next year too? Discussion on examinations started by the Board of Secondary Education – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: It was decided that the secondary examination of 2021 will be taken on 80% of the syllabus. The syllabus was reduced because there were no classes in Corona situation. But in the end it was not possible to take the secondary examination of 2021 due to the situation. How much will be on the next syllabus? The Board of Secondary Education has already started discussions about it. According to the sources, it is not possible to take the entire syllabus for the secondary examination of 2022, the officials of the board are practically admitting. So how much will be the secondary examination on the syllabus? Discussions have already started on that.

The chief minister announced on Thursday that the school could be reopened after Pujo. According to the board officials, the syllabus of the secondary examination will depend on how much time is available for the class if the school is started. It was almost impossible for the school to complete the syllabus within the time limit available for the last secondary examination. Although last time some classes were held before the Corona situation escalated. But this year the picture is completely different. Although the state has promised to provide online classes, online classes are not possible in multiple schools in the marginal areas.

According to the school education department, a decision may be taken soon. Because the schools have to know how much syllabus will be in the secondary examination this time on behalf of the board? The students have already gone up from ninth to tenth class. They also have to prepare for the secondary of 2022. In that case students have to give enough time. And so the board may decide on the matter soon, the source said.

According to the school education department, if the school is started after Pujo, then the classes of 10th and 12th class students will be given importance. And so this time the Board of Secondary Education and the School Education Department are working hard to prepare the syllabus.

