Jay Prakash Majumdar: ₹ 4.20 lakh fraud in the name of petrol pump license! Accused Joy Prakash Majumder

4 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: Banga BJP spokesperson Jayaprakash Majumder was again accused of cheating. Earlier, a resident of Baghdad named Aruparatan Roy had accused Joy Prakash Babu of taking money in the name of giving him a job. Joy Prakash Majumder was also arrested in January 2016 on the basis of that allegation. This time again that ugly babui has complained. This time, he alleged, the BJP leader did not return the money despite withdrawing the allegation, despite promising to return the money.

Last but not least, the man allegedly snatched another Rs 4.20 lakh from Arup Babu, promising to get BJP leader Joy Prakash’s post and petrol pump license without returning the money. But the position or the license of the petrol pump, nothing matched. To this end, Arupbabu lodged a written complaint with Bidhannagar North Police Station.

The man further alleged that he was being threatened with death if he tried to get his money back. The BJP, however, sees the politics of revenge behind these allegations. On Thursday, Banga BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, “Jayaprakash Majumder is making a counter FIR against this allegation. The complainant had earlier also lodged a complaint on another matter. But it was later proved false in court. In fact, it is all a political conspiracy to frame BJP leaders and workers. Police, however, said that all aspects are being investigated. However, Jayaprakash Majumder did not want to open his mouth about this.

Published by:Suman Biswas

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Isn’t the full syllabus secondary next year too? Discussion on examinations started by the Board of Secondary Education – News18 Bangla

31 mins ago admin

Fake dentists are ruling all over Bengal Fake dentists all over the state! Registration number is also available for rent – News18 Bangla

41 mins ago admin

Large snake found inside a plane at Kolkata airport Poisonous in the plane! Big snake inside the plane, panic at Kolkata Airport – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Isn’t the full syllabus secondary next year too? Discussion on examinations started by the Board of Secondary Education – News18 Bangla

31 mins ago admin

Fake dentists are ruling all over Bengal Fake dentists all over the state! Registration number is also available for rent – News18 Bangla

41 mins ago admin

Large snake found inside a plane at Kolkata airport Poisonous in the plane! Big snake inside the plane, panic at Kolkata Airport – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

By Polls in Bengal: ‘6-point vote in Corona’s worst time in state, why not by-election now?’

3 hours ago admin

West Bengal joint entrance Examination board announced results | Joint Entrance Examination results published, pass rate 99 percent! – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin