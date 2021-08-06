Jay Prakash Majumdar: ₹ 4.20 lakh fraud in the name of petrol pump license! Accused Joy Prakash Majumder

#Kolkata: Banga BJP spokesperson Jayaprakash Majumder was again accused of cheating. Earlier, a resident of Baghdad named Aruparatan Roy had accused Joy Prakash Babu of taking money in the name of giving him a job. Joy Prakash Majumder was also arrested in January 2016 on the basis of that allegation. This time again that ugly babui has complained. This time, he alleged, the BJP leader did not return the money despite withdrawing the allegation, despite promising to return the money.

Last but not least, the man allegedly snatched another Rs 4.20 lakh from Arup Babu, promising to get BJP leader Joy Prakash’s post and petrol pump license without returning the money. But the position or the license of the petrol pump, nothing matched. To this end, Arupbabu lodged a written complaint with Bidhannagar North Police Station.

The man further alleged that he was being threatened with death if he tried to get his money back. The BJP, however, sees the politics of revenge behind these allegations. On Thursday, Banga BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, “Jayaprakash Majumder is making a counter FIR against this allegation. The complainant had earlier also lodged a complaint on another matter. But it was later proved false in court. In fact, it is all a political conspiracy to frame BJP leaders and workers. Police, however, said that all aspects are being investigated. However, Jayaprakash Majumder did not want to open his mouth about this.