Joint Entrance Exam 2021 || Upside down myth! Significant success in joint engineering has been achieved by the students of the State Board

#Kolkata: Every year, English medium students were at the forefront of joint engineering. CBSE, ICSE board students were ranked in the first ten of the merit list. Not only that, it has been seen that in the first ten years of Joint Engineering, no Bengali medium student could get a place. But this year is virtually the opposite.

The State Joint Entrance Board released the results of the engineering on Friday. The results of the engineering have been published in 20 days. It was there that the students of the State Board performed remarkably well. Officials of the Joint Board claim that the students of the State Board have not been so successful in the last few years. According to the information provided by the board, a total of 34,440 students from schools approved by the state board, i.e. the Higher Education Parliament, took the exam. Of them, 34,218 candidates have passed.

Not only that, this time the result of engineering has become the first Panchajanya De of Rahara Ramakrishna Mission. Soumyajit Dutt of Bankura District School came second and Bratin Mandal of Shantipur Municipal High School came third. In other words, in the first 3 places there are students of State Board i.e. Higher Secondary Education Parliament approved schools. However, when asked what was the reason behind such success, Joint Board Chairman Malayendu Saha said, “There is a need to analyze this issue.”

However, the headmasters of several schools in Kolkata see this issue as positive. The headmaster of a school in South Kolkata said, “The issue is very important to us. Many students are going to study in English instead of reading in Bengali. The results of this year’s engineering show that Bengali students are ahead. It will send a positive message. Of them. ” According to sources, the state government wants to start first year engineering classes from September 15. “We will complete the counseling process by September 11. So that engineering classes can start soon,” said Maleyendu Saha, chairman of the joint board.

