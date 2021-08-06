Kolkata Fake IPS Arrest || It would take 2000-100000 rupees to settle the case of cyber police! Fake IPS arrests in town again

#Kolkata: Fake IPS officer arrested in Fer town. This time Ankit Kumar, a resident of Bali, Howrah, was caught by the Kolkata police. Ankit was arrested from Bali’s house on Friday morning. According to police sources, Ankit Kumar used to send messages to various people promising to settle the case in exchange for money. He said that there is a case against the person or woman concerned in the cyber police station of Kolkata police. He will settle the case in exchange for money. He used to demand Rs 2,000 to Rs 1 lakh with a false promise to settle the case. To do this, he used the logo of the Calcutta Police, and even a picture of a high-ranking IPS officer taken from the internet to convince people.

Recently, a team of the intelligence department in Lalbazar started investigating the matter after the Kolkata Police Cyber ​​Cell lodged a complaint about the whole matter through e-mail. He was then arrested from Bali on Thursday night. He admitted in the interrogation that he had committed multiple frauds by identifying himself as an IPS officer. So far, 29 mobile handsets have been replaced so that his deception is not exposed. He used to use IP mask.

Investigators are now investigating how long Ankit has been cheating with his IPS identity. It remains to be seen whether anyone has helped him in this task. A few days ago, a man named Rajarshi Bhattacharya was arrested from Barahanagar in North Kolkata by a team of Kolkata Police. He had been circulating himself with IPS identity for eight years.

Sukanta Mukherjee