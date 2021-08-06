Large snake found inside a plane at Kolkata airport Poisonous in the plane! Big snake inside the plane, panic at Kolkata Airport – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Indigo flight 6 came to Kolkata from Raipur That plane was supposed to fly from Kolkata to Mumbai again But the staff of the airline was shocked when they went to put the passengers’ luggage inside the plane Because in the belly of the plane where the passengers’ luggage is kept, there is a big snake wrapped around the body of a metal object!

A similar incident took place at Kolkata Airport on Thursday evening After the passengers got off the Indigo flight from Raipur, it was getting ready to fly to Mumbai At that time, the cargo holder of the plane was picking up the goods of the passengers going to Mumbai That’s when the airline staff saw the snake The airport authorities were immediately informed after seeing the snake inside the plane After that the news went to the forest department After a while, the staff of the forest department came and rescued the snake and took it away

However, the snake was rescued but no further risk was taken by the airline Instead of that plane, another plane was arranged to send passengers to Mumbai According to the airline staff, the snake was inside the plane even before it arrived in Kolkata Orkhat has been a passenger of the snake with the rest of the passengers!

It is not strange to see snakes around the runway of the airport Because there are enough bushes But airport staff are not aware of the snakes entering the plane in this manner.

Anup Chakraborty