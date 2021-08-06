Mamata Banerjee in Ghatal: Still Ghatal’s dream master plan! Mamata is going, when the image of the flood change?

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to Jhargram on Monday. He will land in Jhargram by helicopter at one o’clock in the afternoon. Indigenous Day will start at Jhargram Stadium at two o’clock. The chief secretary has already instructed the district governor of Jhargram to make all preparations in this regard.

According to sources, the Chief Minister will also visit Ghatale in West Midnapore this time. The Chief Secretary has also instructed the District Magistrate of West Midnapore to that effect. The Chief Secretary sat in a meeting with the district governors on that day. During the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that those who have not yet submitted their reports on Bali Khadan should submit their reports immediately.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Howrah to inspect the flood situation. The decision to inspect the flood-hit areas of the three districts was canceled due to bad weather. He crossed the road for Amta. He reached the flooded area on foot. Talked to helpless people. He has given strict instructions to the district administration officials so that there is no shortage of food and drinking water for the people. He also requested the DVC not to release any more water. He also complained to Narendra Modi about that.

The people of Ghatal are seeing a glimmer of hope around Mamata’s visit. Two days ago, MP actor Dev went to Ghatale to see the flood situation. Standing there, the Trinamool MP said, “People are suffering because the central government is not fulfilling its responsibilities. They came to the polls and said various things. But don’t work for people. This will continue till Mamata Banerjee is made the Prime Minister. ” Mamata is going to Ghatal this time. It remains to be seen whether he will give any message of Ghatal Master Plan.