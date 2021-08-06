Mukul Roy: ‘BJP will win’ in the throat of Trinamool leader Mukul Roy! Suddenly, the practice began

#Krishnanagar: He was the BJP’s all-India co-president. He left the BJP from the top post and moved to the grassroots. Mukul Roy returned home after the skyrocketing success of the Trinamool in the Bengal Assembly elections. Now he is the old bud of that grassroots. But the hope of victory for the BJP again in the throat of the Mukul Roy! Again, this prophecy about Krishnanagar as its center. Mukul met journalists at Krishnanagar Municipality building on the same day. And there he was repeatedly heard talking about the victory of the BJP and the defeat of the Trinamool. Local grassroots leaders were pointing out his ‘mistake’. But Mukul Babu was doing ‘wrong’.

Mukul went to Krishnanagar municipality for organizational work. He is still a BJP MLA from Krishnanagar North Center. He is also the chairman of the PAC committee of the assembly. On the same day, Mukul said about the by-election, ‘Let’s have a by-election. On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I can say that the Trinamool will be defeated in the by-elections. In Krishnanagar, BJP will be established in its glory. The grassroots will lose here.

Coming back to the grassroots, Mukul’s comments about the grassroots! This is where the noise falls. It may be mentioned that he contested the Ekushey election on a BJP ticket from Krishnanagar center. However, inside news, Mukul was not willing to contest from Krishnanagar. But in the end he fought under pressure and won. After that he changed his party and returned to the grassroots. Mukul again spoke about the possibility of BJP with Krishnanagar! However, it is clear that Mukul has said such a thing. Because he immediately misunderstood and said, ‘BJP will not exist. Mother Earth will establish their crisis to the people. That’s the slip of the tongue. ‘

Incidentally, after leaving the party, a case is pending against Mukul Roy under the anti-defection law. However, many say that is why Mukul Roy in Krishnanagar may have tried to prove himself as a BJP leader. Many people are saying again, it is a matter of falling out of the mouth. In any case, the practice of praising Mukul’s BJP has started in earnest.