Police stops a bus midway for carrying excessive passengers violating Covid 19 norms Crowd on the government bus, the helpline phone professor! Police dropped passengers in the middle – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: According to the government rules, the bus should run with fifty percent passengers But in almost any case it is not possible to follow that rule Government buses are no exception Passengers are getting stuck in the bus to reach their destination without heeding the government restrictions.

On Thursday, Kolkata police stopped a bus from Arambagh to Kolkata after allegedly breaking the rules and picking up passengers. A female passenger on the bus called the police’s female helpline number and complained of overcrowding. After receiving the complaint, the police took action

A non-stop bus of South Bengal State Transport Corporation was coming to Kolkata from Arambagh on Thursday morning. Professor Pratiksha Goswami, a bus passenger, complained that passengers were picked up in all seats of the bus without following the rules. There were many passengers standing in the bus At first, Pratiksha Devi complained to the bus driver and conductor But it did not work After that, she called the Kolkata Police Women’s Helpline number and lodged a complaint

Police stopped the bus near Fort William shortly after it entered Kolkata After that the passengers were taken off the bus The bus was coming from Arambagh to Dharmatala in Kolkata As a result, the passengers expressed their displeasure over the police action, but they did not have to face any problem

The passenger named Pratiksha Goswami complained, “As per the rules, two passengers should be seated in three seats.” But the driver and conductor were picking up the passengers without following the rules What will happen in other places if the government bus does not follow the government rules? ‘ However, another passenger of the bus, Arindam Mandal, countered by saying, “I have to travel in this way because of the need for work.” How will people get to work if the police get off the bus? From the beginning, she was threatening to introduce herself as a professor.

Bus conductor Debjit Chatterjee said, “What can we do if the passengers get on the bus by force?”