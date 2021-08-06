Rajib Banerjee Meets Abhishek Banerjee: Rajiv Banerjee in a meeting with Abhishek! News of making noise in grassroots sources

#Kolkata: So is Rajiv Banerjee going to return to the Trinamool Congress? This time Rajiv had a meeting with Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, sources said. In fact, after Mukul Roy’s return to the ‘home’, rumors of Rajib’s return to the grassroots arose. The former MLA of Domjur reached the house of Kunal Ghosh, the general secretary of Trinamool state, Perth Chatterjee, the secretary general of Trinamool, and Mukul Roy. But this time it is reported that he had a direct meeting with Abhishek Banerjee. That is why some in the political circles are saying that it is only a matter of time before Rajiv’s return to the grassroots. Sources said that the two talked for about half an hour at Abhishek’s office on Camac Street.

Before the Assembly polls, Rajiv flew to Delhi on a chartered flight and joined the BJP holding Amit Shah’s hand. He was nominated by the BJP from its own Jomjur constituency. But Rajiv has to face defeat in the election. Since then, he was not seen much in the BJP’s program. Rajiv was not invited to the meeting of state level leaders convened by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh in Hastings. If the speculation started because of him, then is the former minister going to join the grassroots?

In the midst of that speculation, Rajiv also gave the message of being ‘on the side’ of the state government. When the BJP was chanting about the presidential rule in Bengal, Rajiv wrote in a Facebook post, ‘There was a lot of criticism. The people of Bengal will not take it well if they show Delhi, and Section 357 poker in words to criticize the elected government and oppose the Chief Minister who has brought huge public support. We should all rise above politics and stand by the people of Bengal who have been devastated by these two disasters, Kovid and Yas. ‘ He even took Shuvendu Adhikari’s unbridled grassroots attack with one hand.

However, MPs Prasoon Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee have given a strong message since the rumors of Rajiv’s return to the grassroots started. The same is true of Arup Roy. Their main comment was, “I will appeal to the party leader not to take back those who left the party in Howrah before the vote.” Kalyan’s statement was, Rajiv’s ‘value is zero’. There were even multiple posters against Rajiv in the Domjur area. In this situation, Rajiv’s meeting with Abhishek Banerjee seems to have alleviated the unfavorable situation for the former minister.