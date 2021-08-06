Tanker owners strike indefinitely, no Indian Oil pump is supplying oil! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Petrol and diesel supplies to Kolkata, Howrah and district pumps have been suspended indefinitely since Thursday as a result of the Oil Pump Strike. The supply of petrol and diesel to Indian Oil petrol pumps was stopped indefinitely. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

The West Bengal Tanker Association alleges that the tender called by Indian Oil on Wednesday reduced transport rates at an unusual rate. They joined the strike in protest. Tanker owners at the Indian Oil Depot in Maurigram, Howrah, have not been refueling their petrol and diesel vehicles since Thursday morning. As a result, oil could not be supplied to Howrah, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and parts of Nadia.

Meanwhile, the supply of oil at petrol pumps has been cut off due to non-availability of petrol and diesel in tankers. The West Bengal Petrol Dealers Association has warned that the pumps in Kolkata and Howrah will start drying up by evening. The situation could be further complicated by floods and corona. The West Bengal Tanker Association said it had already decided to deploy about 60 contracted oil tankers. After that they got into trouble as a result of reducing the rent. If their demands are not met, the movement will continue. Although they are hopeful the authorities will resolve the issue by considering the matter.

Already, all petrol pumps in Kolkata and the district have been cut off from today. If the strike does not take place, there are fears that the entire state, including Kolkata, will soon face severe fuel shortages. The public transport system of the district is going to fall into the biggest crisis. Whether it is bus-taxi-pulker or bike-scooter, big problems are going to be faced. Due to the lack of petrol and diesel, their wheels have come to a virtual standstill. It is expected that oil will not be available at petrol pumps in the district from Friday morning. As time goes on, it is expected to spread to other districts.