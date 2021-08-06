teachers agitation in front of education minister’s house | Demonstration in front of Bratya Basu’s house again, demands meeting of the Minister with a bunch of demands! – News18 Bangla

By the way, ‘I want a job’. The aspirants of the School Service Commission (SSC) joined the protest in front of the house of Education Minister Bratya Basu on Sunday. Later the police came there. Attempts are made to persuade job seekers to move. The protesters claimed that the test was taken in 2016. But eligible candidates were not taken. Many ineligible candidates have been selected.



