TMC team to visit EC demanding bye elections ৷

The Trinamool Congress is approaching the Election Commission again to demand early by-elections. Today, a Trinamool delegation will go to the Election Commission in Delhi on Friday to make this demand Last month, seven Trinamool MPs approached the commission with the same demand

In addition to the by-elections in five assembly constituencies in the state, voting is also pending in two constituencies. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said she will contest from the Bhabanipur constituency in the five constituencies where by-elections are to be held. Because of the defeat from Nandigram Center, the Chief Minister has to win from any of the Assembly constituencies within six months of taking oath. That deadline is ending in November Trinamool is in favor of holding quick by-elections even if they have time So they want to keep the pressure on the Election Commission in this demand

The reason for this grassroots activity is the BJP’s strategy on by-elections Opposition BJP leader Shuvendu Adhikari has made it clear that he is not in favor of a by-election in Corona now. There are fears that postponing the polls could be an attempt to destabilize the ruling party in the state, even in the minds of the ruling party’s top leadership.

However, according to the Election Commission, the process of by-elections has started in the state But no decision has been made yet on the date of the by-election Apart from Bhabanipur, by-polls are to be held in Kharadha, Gosaba, Shantipur and Dinhata. Besides, polling is still pending at Samsherganj and Jangipur centers in Murshidabad Because before the election, two candidates from those two centers died