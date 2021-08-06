West Bengal joint entrance Examination board announced results | Joint Entrance Examination results published, pass rate 99 percent! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The results of the Joint Entrance Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2021) have been published. 99.05 percent have been successful. Counseling will begin in the next seven days. There will be two rounds of counseling process. There will be allotment round and upgrade round. Counseling will end between 13 August and 11 September. Janal Joint Entrance Board.

This time 92,795 students registered. 61 percent sat for the exam. The number is 65,160. 64 thousand 650 people got rank. This time 6 percent of the candidates from West Bengal have succeeded. 23 percent of the candidates have passed the state joint examination from outside.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board announced the results in a notification on Thursday. This year, more than 92,000 candidates appeared for the exam in the state. The joint entrance test is delayed due to infection. The test was finally held on July 16. The results were published within 20 days of the test. The Joint Entrance Examination was the first offline examination of the year in the Corona State.

Candidates will be able to see the test results online. More than 92,000 candidates sat for the exam in Kovid Kanta. The results were officially announced at a press conference at 2.30 pm on Friday. Candidates will be able to know the result (Rank Card 2021) through the website of the board from 3:30 pm. To know the result, you have to log in to the board’s website. Here is the link: https: //wbjeeb.nic.in/

Where can the results be known?

Candidates will be able to know the results online. Candidates can know the result by clicking on wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. Results will be available online from 3:30 pm. Earlier, the board held a press conference and announced the results.

A few days ago, the results of secondary and higher secondary examinations were published. He has passed 100 percent in both the exams. This year 100 percent candidates have passed Madhyami. However, due to the fact that the merit list was not published, the written secondary examination was not held this time. Test results have been published only on the basis of ninth and tenth class numbers with the help of internal assessment. There was an uproar on social media about passing 100 percent of the candidates. After that, the Higher Secondary Education Parliament announced that 98 percent of the candidates will pass the Higher Secondary Examination first. Then the protests started in the districts. The students started protesting demanding to pass the exams. After that, 100 percent pass was announced by the Parliament of Higher Secondary Education.