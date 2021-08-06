Work Pods in Kolkata: Work Pods in Newtown to cut the boredom of work form home, rent only 30 rupees!

#Kolkata: Over the last year and a half, the type of work has changed due to overcrowding. Work From Home has been added to the world of human work. But even if you don’t get out of the house, there are various difficulties in this new career. For example, some people are not able to take Zoom call from home due to lack of proper work space. Again, having children at home has made it difficult to balance family and work time. Work Form Home Alternative Work Pod is coming to solve all these problems. Office work can be easily accomplished by renting on an hourly or daily basis for work pads made for the right workspace in residential areas.

What is a work pod? These are small cubicles made of glass. In which everything from electricity connection to internet facilities will be included Hidco authorities are going to launch this first work pod in Kolkata even though there are such road junctions in many places abroad. In the Newtown area of ​​Kolkata, the old office space has been converted into a new work pod. In this new workplace, you have to pay only 30 rupees for 90 minutes. Not only that, there will be arrangements to sip a cup of coffee with delicious snacks to cut the monotony of work. Newtown authorities are bringing work pods from August 13. Initially, the place will be given on first come first serve basis. Later, by booking online, job opportunities will be available from the work pod.

Debasis Sen, Managing Director, HIDCO, said, “Working from home is now the norm. But many Indian homes are not suitable for it. Workpod is an alternative place to work in residential areas. We hope it will help many people.” . “

Commenting on the new development, Sohini Routh, an NGO worker, said: “This type of work pod provides the right work environment that is hard to find at home. It will also save on travel expenses as it will be available within walking distance at the beginning. Employees in the corporate world have welcomed Hidco’s initiative to overcome the disadvantages of Work Form Home.